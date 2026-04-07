Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Available Tuesday

Mamukelashvili (knee) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Mamukelashvili is good to go Tuesday, which effectively puts the Raptors at full strength. The big man is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues, as Mamukelashvili has averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per contest in his last seven games.