Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Delivers history-making performance

Mamukelashvili notched 34 points (13-14 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Knicks.

Not only were the 34 points easily a career high for Mamukelashvili, but the fourth-year big man also established an NBA record for the best scoring total in a single game while playing fewer than 20 minutes. Mamukelashvili didn't play in either the first or third quarter, but he finished the game with a flurry, pouring in 21 of his points in the final 12 minutes while going 8-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from three-point range. Considering that Mamukelashvili is shooting 53.9 percent from the field overall on the season, his explosive 13-for-14 performance Wednesday should be viewed as a major outlier, but the 25-year-old could nonetheless earn himself an expanded role moving forward if the Spurs elect to scale back Bismack Biyombo's playing time. Mamukelashvil's minutes will warrant monitoring over the next few games to see if he can become a more stable member of the rotation, after he had been averaging just 9.2 minutes through the Spurs' first nine contests of March.