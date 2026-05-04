Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Diminished role in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mamukelashvili closed Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in nine minutes.

While his minutes began to dip during the playoffs, Mamukelashvili was a pretty big part of Toronto's rotation earlier this year. Over 80 regular-season appearances (13 starts), the fifth-year big man averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. Mamukelashvili has a player option for 2026-27, and it remains to be seen if he'll settle for that or opt to explore free agency.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
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