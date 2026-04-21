Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Double-doubles off bench

Mamukelashvili chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With Jakob Poeltl being ineffective once again, the Raptors leaned heavily on Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles off the bench. With the team starting a 2-0 deficit, lineup/rotation changes could be on the table for Toronto.