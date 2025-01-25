Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Ejected against Indiana

Mamukelashvili was ejected after being assessed for a Flagrant 2 after shoving Thomas Bryant from behind in Saturday's game versus the Pacers with 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mamukelashvili tallied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during Saturday's contest. However, since the 25-year-old committed his foul so late in the game, he hardly missed any action.