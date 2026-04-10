Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Expanded role in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Mamukelashvili chipped in 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to the Knicks.

Mamukelashvili operated as the Raptors' top big man off the bench behind starting center Jakob Poeltl due to the absence of Collin Murray-Boyles (neck). Mamukelashvili took advantage of the expanded role and ended up finishing as the Raptors' leading scorer. He will likely see a decrease in minutes in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets, assuming Murray-Boyles is cleared to return.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
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