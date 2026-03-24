Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Hits for 23 in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:36am

Mamukelashvili logged 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 143-127 victory over the Jazz.

Getting the start in place of Jakob Poeltl (back), Mamukelashvili produced his best scoring effort since Dec. 20, when he dropped 24 points on the Celtics. The journeyman center is on his third NBA team in five seasons, but he's found a fairly steady role in the Raptors' frontcourt, playing 20-plus minutes in five of the last 10 games while averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 threes in 21.0 minutes a contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
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