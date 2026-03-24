Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Hits for 23 in spot start
Mamukelashvili logged 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 143-127 victory over the Jazz.
Getting the start in place of Jakob Poeltl (back), Mamukelashvili produced his best scoring effort since Dec. 20, when he dropped 24 points on the Celtics. The journeyman center is on his third NBA team in five seasons, but he's found a fairly steady role in the Raptors' frontcourt, playing 20-plus minutes in five of the last 10 games while averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 threes in 21.0 minutes a contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1311 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1014 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1933 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More