Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Limited in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Mamukelashvili ended with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.

Mamukelshvili has been a welcome surprise for fantasy managers this season, flirting with top 100 value for much of the past three months. However, with Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl now seemingly healthy, it appears as though Mamukelashvili could be on the outside looking in when it comes to meaningful playing time. He remains a soft hold, for now, although if his minutes continue to dip, managers should have no hesitation in moving on from him.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Week 15 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups, Injuries & Sleeper Alerts
NBA
Week 15 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups, Injuries & Sleeper Alerts
Author Image
Mike Barner
27 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago