Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Moves back to bench
Mamukelashvili will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Mamukelashvili made a spot start in Toronto's most recent game, but he'll move aside now that Jakob Poeltl (illness) is healthy. Mamukelashvili is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season as a reserve.
