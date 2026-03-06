Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Notches 11 points

Mamukelashvili closed with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Jakob Poeltl started yet again, Mamukelashvili saw plenty of minutes off the bench at both frontcourt slots. Collin Murray-Boyles has been sidelined by a thumb sprain, and that has allowed Mamukelashvili to play an expanded role in the frontcourt.