Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Only four points Friday
Mamukelashvili chipped in four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Mamukelashvili continues to struggle, scoring single digits for the fifth time in the past six games. Outside of a 17-point performance in a win over the Bulls, it's been rough going for Mamukelshvili, a far cry from what he was delivering earlier in the season. In 14 appearances over the past month, he has been outside the top 200, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.6 minutes per game.
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