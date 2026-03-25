Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Pushed back to bench
Mamukelashvili will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mamukelashvili made a spot start last time out, but now that Jakob Poeltl (back) is available, Mamukelashvili will come off the bench. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.9 minutes per game as a reserve this season.
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