Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Pushed back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Mamukelashvili will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mamukelashvili made a spot start last time out, but now that Jakob Poeltl (back) is available, Mamukelashvili will come off the bench. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.9 minutes per game as a reserve this season.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
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