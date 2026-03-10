Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Quiet despite spot start
Mamukelashvili supplied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to Houston.
With Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to illness, Mamukelashvili was inserted into the starting lineup. While the 30 minutes were encouraging, his production was largely underwhelming. For those who picked him up, he is worth holding with the Raptors on the first night of a back-to-back. However, beyond that, he is likely nothing more than a stream-level player.
