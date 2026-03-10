Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Starting sans Poeltl

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Mamukelashvili will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (illness) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) unavailable, Mamukelashvili will enter the starting five for the first time since Jan. 25. As a starter this season (11 games), the big man has averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandro Mamukelashvili See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
41 days ago
Week 15 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups, Injuries & Sleeper Alerts
NBA
Week 15 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups, Injuries & Sleeper Alerts
Author Image
Mike Barner
46 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
46 days ago