Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Starting sans Poeltl
Mamukelashvili will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Jakob Poeltl (illness) and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) unavailable, Mamukelashvili will enter the starting five for the first time since Jan. 25. As a starter this season (11 games), the big man has averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per contest.
