Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:12am

Mamukelashvili finished Sunday's 139-87 win over the Magic with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes.

Although he saw slightly fewer minutes than Jakob Poeltl, Mamukelashvili was the third-leading scorer in this contest for Toronto and made the most of his action. He's been excellent over his last seven games, posting averages of 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes per contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors
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