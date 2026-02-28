Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Struggles again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:34pm

Mamukelashvili provided seven points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over the Wizards.

Mamukelashvili was limited again, despite the fact that Collin Murray-Boyles was sidelined with an ongoing thumb issue. While it has been mostly a productive season for Mamukelashvili, it appears as though his time as a standard league asset may have come to an end. He should at least remain on the radar, but as we approach the pointy end of the season, his nightly production just isn't cutting it.

