Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Absence streak to continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 6:24pm

Aldama (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Monday will mark a sixth consecutive absence with a calf strain for Aldama, who carries no definitive timetable for a return ahead of Wednesday's tilt against Portland. With Aldama sidelined against Sacramento, Brandon Clarke and Lamar Stevens should witness a rise in frontcourt minutes from the second unit.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
