Santi Aldama Injury: Absence streak to continue
Aldama (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Monday will mark a sixth consecutive absence with a calf strain for Aldama, who carries no definitive timetable for a return ahead of Wednesday's tilt against Portland. With Aldama sidelined against Sacramento, Brandon Clarke and Lamar Stevens should witness a rise in frontcourt minutes from the second unit.
