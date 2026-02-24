Santi Aldama Injury: Another absence coming
Aldama is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to right knee injury management.
Aldama is set for an eighth consecutive absence, and the Grizzlies don't look to be in any kind of rush to bring the big man back. With Kyle Anderson (knee) a question mark for Wednesday, GG Jackson, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could all be lined up for extra run.
