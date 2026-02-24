Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Aldama is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to right knee injury management.

Aldama is set for an eighth consecutive absence, and the Grizzlies don't look to be in any kind of rush to bring the big man back. With Kyle Anderson (knee) a question mark for Wednesday, GG Jackson, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could all be lined up for extra run.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
