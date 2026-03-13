Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:19am

Aldama (knee) is out for Friday's game against Detroit.

Aldama will miss a 17th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Monday against Chicago.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
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