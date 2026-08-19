Santi Aldama Injury: Could be ready for camp

Aldama (knee) is expected to be ready in time for training camp, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Aldama's 2025-26 campaign was cut short due to a right knee injury, which resulted in an arthroscopic procedure in mid-March. The Mavericks start practice prior to Sept. 29 because they have preseason games abroad, and it sounds like Aldama could have a good chance of featuring in those. However, Aldama will not be playing for Spain during the European qualifying for the 2027 World Cup at the end of August, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com.