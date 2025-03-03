Santi Aldama Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Aldama (calf) is unlikely to play against the Hawks on Monday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Aldama was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game due to right calf soreness, but the injury appears severe enough for him to be sidelined. Brandon Clarke and GG Jackson would stand to see an increase in playing time off the bench should Aldama be ruled out.
