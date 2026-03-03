Santi Aldama Injury: Downgraded to out
Aldama is out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to right knee injury management.
Aldama was initially cleared to take the court Tuesday, but Memphis has since downgraded him to out less than 30 minutes before tipoff. Olivier-Maxence Prosper should remain in the starting lineup with Aldama set to miss at least one additional matchup.
