Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Aldama (calf) participated in Friday's morning shootaround, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Aldama, who has missed the past two games for Memphis, appears to be trending in the right direction. He remains questionable on the latest injury report, however. If Aldama is unable to go, the Grizzlies will need guys like Brandon Clarke and GG Jackson to step up.

