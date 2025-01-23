Santi Aldama Injury: Iffy for Friday

Aldama (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Aldama exited Wednesday's win over Charlotte early due to the illness, during which he amassed two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes. If the 24-year-old is sidelined Friday, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard could see extended run with the second unit.