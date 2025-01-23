Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Aldama (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Aldama exited Wednesday's win over Charlotte early due to the illness, during which he amassed two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes. If the 24-year-old is sidelined Friday, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard could see extended run with the second unit.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now