Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Aldama (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Aldama is in jeopardy of missing his seventh consecutive contest due to a right calf strain. The 24-year-old's questionable tag is a step in the right direction, as he was listed as doubtful before having been ruled out for Monday's loss to the Kings. Aldama has missed eight of the club's last nine outings, and he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
