Santi Aldama

Santi Aldama Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 8:14pm

Aldama left Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle injury and didn't return. He finished with three points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds over three minutes.

Aldama was helped back to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's contest, and he was unable to put much weight on his left ankle. The 23-year-old will likely undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury. Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard could see an uptick in opportunities if Aldama is forced to miss additional time. His status for Friday's game against the Pelicans has yet to be determined.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
