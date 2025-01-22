Santi Aldama Injury: Leaves early with illness

Aldama has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to illness.

Aldama finishes the contest with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes off the bench. Although there are only a few minutes remaining in the game, GG Jackson and Brandon Clarke could see more action. Aldama's next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans -- the first end of a back-to-back.