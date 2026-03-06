Santi Aldama Injury: Not playing Saturday
Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Aldama will miss a 13th straight game while recovering from a right knee injury that he was initially cleared from Tuesday before being downgraded to out. His next chance to play is Monday against the Nets, though an updated recovery timeline for the fifth-year pro has not been provided by the Grizzlies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More