Santi Aldama Injury: Not returning Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Aldama (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Aldama has been battling through a right calf strain, and Friday's absence will his sixth absence in seven games. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Heat, but a clear timeline for his return has not been established. GG Jackson, Vince Williams and Brandon Clarke should continue to see more minutes off the bench due to Aldama's absence.

