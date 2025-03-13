Santi Aldama Injury: Not returning Friday
Aldama (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Aldama has been battling through a right calf strain, and Friday's absence will his sixth absence in seven games. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Heat, but a clear timeline for his return has not been established. GG Jackson, Vince Williams and Brandon Clarke should continue to see more minutes off the bench due to Aldama's absence.
