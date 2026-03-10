Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:35am

Aldama (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Aldama has been sidelined since Feb. 4 and has been unable to shake this knee injury. His next chance to play comes Thursday against Dallas, as Memphis continues to treat him as day-to-day.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
