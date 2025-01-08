Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Aldama (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

An ankle sprain could cause Aldama to miss his seventh straight game Thursday, but the big man will have a chance to suit up in any event. If Aldama cannot go for the Grizzlies, names like Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and Jay Huff figure to continue picking up the slack in the frontcourt against Houston.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
