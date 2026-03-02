Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Aldama is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to right knee injury management.

The questionable tag is certainly a step in the right direction for Aldama, who is aiming to return from a 10-game absence Tuesday. If the 2021 first-rounder is finally able to suit up, his return would likely put a slight damper on the recent rise streaming in streaming appeal for Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama
