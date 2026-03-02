Santi Aldama Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Aldama is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to right knee injury management.
The questionable tag is certainly a step in the right direction for Aldama, who is aiming to return from a 10-game absence Tuesday. If the 2021 first-rounder is finally able to suit up, his return would likely put a slight damper on the recent rise streaming in streaming appeal for Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More