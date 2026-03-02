Santi Aldama Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Aldama is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to right knee injury management.

The questionable tag is certainly a step in the right direction for Aldama, who is aiming to return from a 10-game absence Tuesday. If the 2021 first-rounder is finally able to suit up, his return would likely put a slight damper on the recent rise streaming in streaming appeal for Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.