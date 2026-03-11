Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:09am

Aldama (knee) is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Aldama will miss his 16th straight game Thursday due to right knee injury management. He appeared to be moving closer to a return earlier this month, as the Grizzlies had listed him as questionable ahead of a March 3 game against the Timberwolves and even upgraded him to available for a brief period of time before downgrading him to out 30 minutes prior to opening tip. Since that contest, he hasn't been listed as anything other than out in advance of the Grizzlies' ensuing five games, which suggests he may have experienced a setback in the rehab process. The Grizzlies haven't provided further word on Aldama's status, so he can likely be viewed as doubtful for the second leg of the team's back-to-back set Friday in Detroit.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
