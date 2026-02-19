Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 3:45pm

Aldama (knee) is out for Friday's game against Utah.

With the All-Star break in the rear-view mirror, the Grizzlies appear to be in no hurry to bring Aldama back. That said, his next chance to play comes Saturday in Miami. Kyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks should take on the majority of the center minutes Friday.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
