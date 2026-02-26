Santi Aldama Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Aldama (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Aldama remains sidelined due to a right knee injury. His next chance to take the court will arrive Sunday against the Pacers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 233 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 183 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More