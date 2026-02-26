Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Aldama (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Aldama remains sidelined due to a right knee injury. His next chance to take the court will arrive Sunday against the Pacers.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
