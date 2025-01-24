Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 3:39pm

Aldama (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, head coach Taylor Jenkins told Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Aldama exited Wednesday's win over Charlotte early due to this illness, and while he's not likely to miss considerable time, he won't be ready to face New Orleans. This means his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Utah in the second leg of a back-to-back set, although it wouldn't be surprising if he misses that game as well.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
