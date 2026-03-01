Santi Aldama Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Aldama is still managing a right knee injury and will miss a 10th consecutive contest Sunday. He has appeared in just one game dating back to Jan. 28. With the 25-year-old big man remaining on the shelf, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks will likely continue seeing increased minutes. Aldama's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Minnesota.
