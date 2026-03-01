Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Aldama is still managing a right knee injury and will miss a 10th consecutive contest Sunday. He has appeared in just one game dating back to Jan. 28. With the 25-year-old big man remaining on the shelf, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks will likely continue seeing increased minutes. Aldama's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Minnesota.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
