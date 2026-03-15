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Santi Aldama Injury: To undergo season-ending procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Aldama will undergo a season-ending arthroscopic procedure and receive an orthobiologic injection to address discomfort in his right knee, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Aldama, who has not appeared in a game since Feb. 4, will undergo a season-ending procedure to address his right knee injury. The fifth-year pro set career highs in points per game, rebounds per game and minutes per game this season, averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.9 minutes per contest across 43 appearances. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
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