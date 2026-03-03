Santi Aldama Injury: Tracking toward playing Tuesday

Aldama (knee) is trending toward playing in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

It sounds like Aldama is on the right side of the questionable designation, putting him on track to finish a 10-game absence due to right knee injury management. Olivier-Maxence Prosper appears to be in line to revert to the bench, though it's realistic to anticipate Aldama facing a minutes restriction in his first contest back from a lengthy layoff.