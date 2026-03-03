Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Tracking toward playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 4:25pm

Aldama (knee) is trending toward playing in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

It sounds like Aldama is on the right side of the questionable designation, putting him on track to finish a 10-game absence due to right knee injury management. Olivier-Maxence Prosper appears to be in line to revert to the bench, though it's realistic to anticipate Aldama facing a minutes restriction in his first contest back from a lengthy layoff.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago