Santi Aldama Injury: Unlikely to face Indiana
Aldama (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Aldama is expected to miss a 10th straight game due to a right knee injury, which would leave additional minutes available for the likes of Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks. If he's ultimately ruled out, Aldama's next opportunity to suit up would be Tuesday against Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in MarchYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More