Santi Aldama Injury: Unlikely to face Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Aldama (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Aldama is expected to miss a 10th straight game due to a right knee injury, which would leave additional minutes available for the likes of Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Taylor Hendricks. If he's ultimately ruled out, Aldama's next opportunity to suit up would be Tuesday against Minnesota.

