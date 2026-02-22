Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Monday
Aldama (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Aldama will miss a seventh straight game due to a right knee injury. Taylor Hendricks could continue to see expanded minutes with Aldama sidelined. His next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Warriors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More