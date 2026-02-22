Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Aldama (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Aldama will miss a seventh straight game due to a right knee injury. Taylor Hendricks could continue to see expanded minutes with Aldama sidelined. His next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Warriors.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago