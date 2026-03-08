Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Aldama continues to be sidelined by a right knee injury that has prevented him from playing since Feb. 4 against the Kings. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday against the Sixers, but the fifth-year pro can be considered doubtful for that contest given the lack of a medical update from Memphis.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
