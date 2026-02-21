Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Saturday

Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Aldama has missed 11 of the Grizzlies' last 13 games due to a right knee injury and his next chance to play is Monday against the Kings, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for the fifth-year pro's return. Kyle Anderson (knee) and Walter Clayton (calf) should continue to see more minutes for as long as Aldama is sidelined.