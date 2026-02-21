Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Aldama has missed 11 of the Grizzlies' last 13 games due to a right knee injury and his next chance to play is Monday against the Kings, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for the fifth-year pro's return. Kyle Anderson (knee) and Walter Clayton (calf) should continue to see more minutes for as long as Aldama is sidelined.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
