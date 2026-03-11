Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Thursday
Aldama (knee) is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Aldama will miss his 16th straight game Thursday, and with Memphis continuing to rule him out a full day in advance of tipoff, it's safe to assume he's still not close. Aldama should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama See More