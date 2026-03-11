Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Aldama (knee) is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Aldama will miss his 16th straight game Thursday, and with Memphis continuing to rule him out a full day in advance of tipoff, it's safe to assume he's still not close. Aldama should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
