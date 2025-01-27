Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 3:48pm

Aldama (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks.

An illness kept Aldama off the floor for Memphis' past two games, but the big man is good to go Monday. With the Grizzlies' frontcourt mostly healthy, Aldama will fight for reserve minutes against New York. Aldama has averaged 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes over his last seven games.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
