Santi Aldama News: Available Monday

Aldama (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks.

An illness kept Aldama off the floor for Memphis' past two games, but the big man is good to go Monday. With the Grizzlies' frontcourt mostly healthy, Aldama will fight for reserve minutes against New York. Aldama has averaged 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes over his last seven games.