Santi Aldama News: Back in starting five Monday

Aldama will enter the starting lineup in Monday's matchup against the Bulls.

With Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane starting in the backcourt sans Ja Morant (thigh), Aldama will start at small forward. The 23-year-old has carved out a significant role with Memphis this season, and through three regular-season games he is averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor across 27.0 minutes per game.