Santi Aldama News: Double-doubles in win

Aldama contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 win over the Spurs.

Aldama got back in the swing of things, recording his first double-double in almost a month. After a red-hot start to the season, Aldama's role has reduced over the past few weeks. With that said, he remains a key piece of their second unit and can slide seamlessly into the starting five, should the opportunity arise. Over the past moth, Aldama has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes per game.