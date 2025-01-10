Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Goes for 12 and nine in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:53am

Aldama (ankle) recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets.

Suiting up for the first time since Dec. 26 after missing six straight games with a sprained left ankle, Aldama saw the second-most minutes of any Grizzlies bench player and produced some useful counting statistics in his return. The poor shooting from the field and free-throw line limited the overall impact of his performance in category leagues, however. The Grizzlies are now at close to full strength in the frontcourt, but if Aldama can continue to hold down a 20-to-25-minute bench role, he could maintain some appeal as a low-end option in 12-team leagues.

