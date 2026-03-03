Santi Aldama News: Good to go Tuesday
Aldama (knee) will play Tuesday against Minnesota.
The team reported shortly before tipoff that Aldama was trending in the right direction, and he's since been given the green light to suit up for the first time since Feb. 4. It's unclear whether the Grizzlies will elect to slot him right back into the starting lineup, or if they'll take a more conservative approach by deploying him off the bench considering his somewhat lengthy absence.
