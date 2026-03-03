Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Aldama (knee) will play Tuesday against Minnesota.

The team reported shortly before tipoff that Aldama was trending in the right direction, and he's since been given the green light to suit up for the first time since Feb. 4. It's unclear whether the Grizzlies will elect to slot him right back into the starting lineup, or if they'll take a more conservative approach by deploying him off the bench considering his somewhat lengthy absence.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Aldama
