Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Aldama posted two points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Aldama was coming off an impressive two-game stretch with averages of 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, but he couldn't generate much offensively Monday. His production has been sporadic for most of the season, and it's tough for him to provide consistent value with the Grizzlies having such a deep rotation.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
